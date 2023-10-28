Handloom expo underway in Namsai

NAMSAI, 27 Oct: Around 30 participants from various districts are taking part in a five-day ‘district handloom expo’, which got underway here on Friday.

Twenty per cent of the participants are handicraft artisans.

The expo is being organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Weavers’ Service Centre, and is sponsored by the office of the union handloom development commissioner. It was inaugurated by Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun.

The ZPC in her address said, “Our weavers are the ones who are still holding our tradition in their weave and design, which our identity.”

She also visited the stalls and interacted with the weavers and artisans.

Weavers’ Service Centre assistant director Utpal Ch Baro also spoke.

Among others, Industry Assistant Director Nondo Doka, Sericulture Development Officer Dugbin Ete, and DIPRO television technician Nang R Longphong were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)