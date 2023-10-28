Draft electoral roll records increase of over 35,000 voters

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 8,56,187 electors – 35,382 more than the voters enrolled last year.

The state had recorded a total of 8,20,805 voters across 60 assembly constituencies last year

According to the draft electoral roll published on Friday, the state currently has 4,35,228 female voters, 14,274 more than 4, 20,954 male voters. Out of this, 28,530 (14,419 males and 14,111 females) are in the 18-19 age group. 10,078 voters, including 5,069 female voters, are above 80+ years.

There are a total of 4,576 persons with disabilities (PwD) voters in the state. They comprise 2,376 male voters and 2,200 female voters.

There are also five transgender voters in the state, as per the draft electoral roll.

“The EP ratio is 542, and the overall gender ratio of the state is 1,034. The total percentage of the EPIC is 100 percent,” said a release issued by the chief electoral office.

With the publication of the draft electoral roll, claims and objections will be allowed till 9 December. Disposal of such claims and objections will be done by 26 December, and the final roll will be published on 5 January next year, the release said.

The special summary revision is quite significant as both the parliamentary election and the state assembly election are due the next year.

On account of the draft publication of the electoral roll, a state-level meeting of all political parties was also convened in the office of the CEO on Friday. Representatives of all recognised political parties participated in it.