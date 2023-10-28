IMA-AP mourns sr pathologist’s demise

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh unit (IMA-AP) has deeply mourned the sudden demise of Pasighat-based Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) senior pathologist Dr Gegong Jongkey, who passed away on Thursday.

Dr Jongkey was born to Angging Jongkey and Osi Jongkey on 2 December, 1970, in Karko village in Upper Siang district. He had completed his MBBS from Dr VM Government Medical College, Solapur (Maharashtra), in 2002, and joined state government service as a GDMO (APHS) in 2004.

“After completion of his MD (pathology) from Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (Manipur) in 2013, he joined as junior specialist (APHS) in 2018. He was serving as a senior pathologist at BPGH at the time of his demise,” the IMA-AP informed in a condolence message.

Late Dr Jongkey is survived by his wife and two sons.

The IMA-AP said that Dr Jongkey’s demise “has left a big void amongst our fraternity, and we deeply mourn his untimely departure,” and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.