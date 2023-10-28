Guv participates in Infantry Day celebration

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik participated in the 77th Infantry Day celebration at 4 Corps, Tezpur (Assam) on 27 October.

The governor laid a wreath at the Gajraj War Memorial to honour the heroes of infantry who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

This day has a unique significance for the nation as it was on this day in 1947 that infantrymen from the Indian Army became the first troops to land at Srinagar airport, an act which turned back the invaders from the outskirts of Srinagar and saved the state of Jammu & Kashmir from a Pakistan backed tribal invasion.

In his message to all infantry troops stationed in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion, the governor exhorted them to “rededicate yourselves to the core value of the Indian Army and proud traditions of bravery, sacrifice, selfless devotion to duty, professionalism and resolve to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”

The governor, who is on a two-day visit to the corps headquarters, which he had commanded in 2009, interacted with the principal staff officers and all ranks, including the Kangto expedition team.

4 Corps General Officer Commanding, Lt General Manish Erry briefed the governor on the initiatives and areas of responsibility, which includes the western part of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)