Self-defence trg for girl students underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 27 Oct: A three-day self-defence training programme for girl students, being organised by the ISSE Samagra Shiksha District Society, began at the government higher secondary school here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

DDSE Yade Nasi and ISSE district project coordinator Taw Dulom attended the first day’s programme, which featured the participation of 120 girl students from various government schools of the district.

Programme coordinator Datum Raji Tamin informed that “the training is focused on physical training, including martial arts that will help them defend themselves.”