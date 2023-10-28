NE India Festival in Vietnam to promote Act East policy

[ Durba Ghosh ]

HO CHI MINH, 27 Oct: A three-day Northeast India Festival to promote the Act East policy began here in Vietnam on Friday with stakeholders from both India and Vietnam holding discussions on bilateral trade and tourism.

The inaugural session of the third edition of the festival was hosted by Consul General of India Madan Mohan Sethi, the NEIF’s chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta told PTI.

It will bring critical stakeholders from both the countries, Mahanta said.

The festival, being held at the 23rd September Park here, is aimed to establish deeper ties between India and Vietnam through business, art and culture, he said.

The consul general said that the festival constitutes a diverse array of activities, including trade, tourism and academic sessions that will facilitate business and academic linkages between India and Vietnam.

“This event exemplifies our collective endeavour to bridge Northeast India with Vietnam through trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with the Act East policy,” Sethi said.

The festival, being organised in collaboration with the external affairs ministry, seeks to take forward the Act East policy by focusing on trade, tourism, cultural and academic exchanges, Mahanta said.

The DoNER ministry will organise a meeting on tourism and facilitate interactions between tour operators from Northeast India and their Vietnamese counterparts, he said.

A meeting on trade will also be held under the aegis of Invest India to showcase Northeast as an attractive destination for investments, tourism and bilateral trade, he said.

A people-to-people exchange meeting will also be held to offer a platform for scholars, academicians and historians from Northeast India to engage with their Vietnamese counterparts, he said.

“NEIF has successfully opened up new vistas in India’s relationship with South East Asia, thanks to the substantial support of the government of India,” Mahanta said.

The overwhelming support from the state governments of the Northeast region has also helped in organising the country’s biggest event in South East Asia,” he added.

The festival will feature various exhibitions, including ‘Incredible India’ destinations, textiles, state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states, and tea industry, among other things.

The event’s entertainment lineup will feature an array of cultural performances, including colourful folk dances from Northeast India, rock bands from both countries, and fashion shows by designers from the region.

Leading designers Sanghamitra Phukan, Bidyut-Rakesh, Manjushree Saikia, Yana Ngoba, Hasina Kharbih, and Iba Mallai, among others, will showcase their works.

The fashion show will feature models from Vietnam, Mahanta said.

Musical performances by the Task Force for Music and Arts from Nagaland, The Fantastic Company, Bright Lights, guitar prodigy Imnainla Jamir, Trance Effect, KL Pamei, and the popular band from Meghalaya, Summersalt, will also be held on the occasion. (PTI)