A huge quantity of seized illegal liquor worth approximately Rs 2 lakhs was destroyed in Changlang district on 26 October, in the presence of government officers. The destroyed items, comprising various forms of alcohol, had been seized from hotels, restaurants and other outlets during a surprise checking conducted by personnel of the tax, excise & narcotics department, along with the police and members of the All Tangsa Women Welfare Society, on 22 October. (DIPRO)