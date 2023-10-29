DBS Kheti celebrates silver jubilee year

KHETI, 28 Oct: The Don Bosco School (DBS) here in Tirap district celebrated its silver jubilee year on Thursday.

The celebration was attended by, among others, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, who released a souvenir of the school’s silver jubilee celebration.

Lowangdong applauded the Don Bosco educational institutions for their outstanding dedication, which, he said, “led to the establishment of 53 schools and a college

under the Miao diocese in eastern Arunachal.”

He emphasised “the crucial need for a university in Tirap district to elevate the educational standards in the region,” and pledged to donate Rs 10 lakhs for the school’s development, besides assuring to provide “further assistance, as needed.”

DBS Rector, Fr Chinnaparaj also spoke. (DIPRO)