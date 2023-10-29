Workshop on self-employment

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: A three-day workshop titled ‘The platform: Avenues, opportunities & self-employment’, being organised by the Arunachal Photography Club (APC) in collaboration with the youth affairs department, got underway at the DK auditorium in the legislative assembly here on Friday.

More than 100 participants attended the first day of the workshop, which included discussions and interactions on different topics. There were panel discussions on agriculture and allied sectors, besides

on ‘Bamboo resource development: Sustainable livelihood and beyond’, which saw the participation of Gunu Linggi from the agriculture department and agripreneur and doctor G Murtem; on ‘Filmmaking: An art, a passion and profession’ by filmmaker Tai Gungte; and on ‘how to become a successful blogger’ by Lily Maying.

Lauding the APC’s initiative, ICR ADC Shweta Nagarkoti urged the youths to “take advantage of the platform for a sustainable livelihood.”

MLA Ojing Tasing highlighted the state government’s schemes, and appealed to students to “lead a productive, self-sustainable life.”

Among others, SJETA Secretary Abu Tayeng and Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Special Secretary Pema Norbu Tongchi attended the first day’s programme.