IT chairman attends NSF cultural prog

PACHIN, 29 Oct: Information & Technology (IT) Chairman Doni Nich on Saturday attended the cultural programme held prior to the start of the 34th National Sports Festival (NSF), being organised by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), the state unit of Vidya Bharati.

Girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya-Pasighat and Abotani Vidya Niketan-Pachin presented enthralling cultural items showcasing the diverse dance forms of the state, including a “theme dance on the state anthem,” the ASVS informed in a release, adding that “participants from all across the country gave a standing ovation to the children.”

After 114 matches in 11 rounds played till Monday evening, the teams for the semifinals have been set. Both boy and girl students of Karnataka, representing dakshin madhya kshetra, is leading in almost all the categories so far.

In the semifinal of the U-14 boys’ category, dakshin madhya kshetra (Karnataka) will face Rajasthan kshetra (Rajasthan), and west UP kshetra will face Delhi and Punjab from uttar kshetra.

In the U-17 boys’ category too, dakshin madhya kshetra will face Bihar kshetra, and dakshin kshetra will face uttar kshetra.

In the U-19 boys’ category, west UP kshetra will face madhya kshetra, and dakshin madhya kshetra will face dakshin kshetra.

In the girls’ U-14 category, dakshin madhya kshetra will face madhya kshetra, and purvottar kshetra will face uttar kshetra. In the U-17 girls’ category, dakshin madhya kshetra will face madhya kshetra, and dakshin kshetra will face east UP kshetra, and in the U-19 girls’ category, Bihar kshetra will face west UP kshetra, and dakshin madhya kshetra will face dhaksin dshetra.

The final matches of all the six categories will be held on Monday morning.

Governor KT Parnaik is scheduled to attend the valedictory function and give away the prizes to the champions.