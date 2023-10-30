Modi govt tried to ‘weaken’ 2010 Act for protecting monuments, archaeological sites: Cong

NEW DELHI, 29 Oct: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the Modi government has tried to “weaken” a 2010 law meant for the protection of monuments and archaeological sites, and that its determined resistance along with that of other parties has prevented this from happening so far.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X on the National Monuments Authority (NMA) having released draft heritage bylaws for one more centrally protected monument in Bihar – the supposed site of the palace of Asoka located in the state capital – for conservation and periphery development. He hailed it as great news.

In his post, Ramesh said, “The National Monuments Authority (NMA) was set up soon after Parliament passed the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act in March 2010.”

This was a huge step forward for the protection of “our cultural heritage that is under constant threat,” he said.

The NMA has so far laid in both Houses of Parliament a total of eight heritage bylaws, covering 34 centrally protected monuments, he pointed out.

“The draft heritage bylaws for the famed 80-pillared hall and other structures dating back to the time of at least Ashoka at Kumrahar, a suburb of Patna, have now been released for public consultations. This is great news,” Ramesh said.

“But it needs to be said that the Modi government has tried to weaken the 2010 Act. It is the determined resistance of the Congress and other parties that has prevented this from happening so far.

“I have also been highlighting the need to vastly strengthen the NMA and maintain its professional character,” Ramesh said. (PTI)