AR inaugurates Hangpan Dada Museum in Borduria

BORDURIA, 30 Oct: Commander of the 25 Sector Assam Rifles (AR), Brig Swarn Singh, on Monday inaugurated the Hangpan Dada Museum in Borduria village in Tirap district.

The museum’s design, concept and curation were executed by the Khonsa battalion of the AR, in collaboration with the PWD.

“The Hangpan Dada Museum stands as a testament to his selfless service, and is aimed at showcasing his courageous act, inspiring the youths to uphold the spirit of devotion to the country,” the AR said in a release.

In addition to the inauguration, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted, honouring the braveheart whose legacy continues to inspire the local community.

“Havildar Dada’s unwavering dedication to the nation during his service in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir led to the thwarting of a major infiltration attempt and the prevention of hostile activities in the region. His extraordinary bravery not only saved lives but also set a shining example of patriotism for future generations,” the release said.

Chasen Dada, wife of late Hangpan Dada, Borduria ZPM Chakhin Sarah Wanglat, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta, 6 AR CO Col Aman Ahluwalia, 36 Bn CRPF Second-in-Command L Kipgen, Lazu EAC DK Thuingdok, Borduria CO Lim Modi, Dadam CO Pik Tayom, engineers from the PWD, HoDs, panchayat leaders, GBs and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)