Border mgmt secy arrives in U/Siang

TUTING, 30 Oct: The home affairs ministry’s Border Management Secretary Atal Dullo arrived here in Upper Siang district on a two-day visit to oversee the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) and border infrastructure projects in the district.

Soon after his arrival, Dullo, accompanied by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Planning

Secretary RK Sharma and ITBP IG Mihir, visited VVP village Gelling and interacted with the GBs, the PRI members, members of SHGs, government officials and ITBP jawans to assess the progress of the VVP.

Dullo informed that “the government of India is focusing on border villages through the aspirational VVP for overall development of villages located in border areas, with special emphasis on improvement of road connectivity, and to provide all kinds of basic facilities.”

He commended the public of Gelling for maintaining cordial relations with the armed forces and said that “villagers are soldiers without uniform and play a great role in safeguarding the border.”

Later, the visiting team interacted with HoDs, PRI leaders, GBs and SHGs’ members at the inspection bungalow here.

Earlier, the team was received by DC Hage Lailang, ADC Starlie Jamoh, SP Token Saring, ITBP and Army officers, HoDs, and panchayat members and GBs. (DIPRO)