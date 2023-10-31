Body of youth with head injuries found

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The body of a youth, aged around 30 years old, with gruesome head injuries was found in Forest Colony in East Kameng HQ Seppa on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deba Taku, of Kakukau village.

Police sources in Seppa informed that the body was found at around 6 am by a passerby, who reported to the police.

East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom informed that “a suspect murder case (u/s 302/201 IPC) has been registered at the Seppa police station and the matter is under investigation.