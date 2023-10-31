Chess enhances problem-solving skills: Governor

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need to promote and popularise chess in the schools and colleges, owing to “its potential to enhance problem-solving skills among the students.”

Attending the valedictory function of the National Chess Championships, organised as part of the 34th National Sports Fest 2023-’24, at the Abotani Vidya Niketan School in Pachin Colony here on Monday, the governor said that chess should be promoted in schools, colleges and universities of the state as it can enhance the problem-solving skills among the students.

“Playing chess helps the persons in problem solving capacities, ability for planning, enhancing memory power and

management skill, multitasking, and creative thinking,” Parnaik said, and urged the authorities concerned to popularise chess in the state.

“Chess is a gift to the world from India. It is a mind game, not a game of luck or pastime,” he said.

The governor presented the awards to the winners.

Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Thanisandra, Karnataka, was the winner in the boys’ U-14 category of the event, while the team from Saraswati HSS Vidhya Colony, Pinoura Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, was winner in the girls’ category.

In the U-17 category, GK Shetty, Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Ambattur, Chennai, was the winner among the boys, while the team from Jaigopal Garodia Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Bengaluru, was the winner in the girls’ category.

In the U-19 category, the team from SRDK Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Thiruvortriyur, was the winner in the boys’ category, while Ramkumar Devi from Vivekananda Vidhyalaya, Chennai, was the winner in the girls’ category.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung highlighted the initiative of the state government in promoting games and sports and “youth activities,” and said that “very soon Arunachal Pradesh will become a powerhouse in sports.”

Natung also highlighted the achievements of sportspersons of the state.

Organising committee chairman Tai Tagak, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra organising secretary Dr Pawan Tiwari, and the organiser of the tournament, Saurav Gautam, also spoke.

As many as 230 players, including 110 girls, from 77 schools in 22 states participated in the three-day tournament, which was conducted under the supervision of arbiters from the All India Chess Federation.

The Vidya Bharati Sports Council of the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan organised the competition.

The governor, along with other guests, also participated in a plantation programme in the campus of the Abotani Vidya Niketan. (Raj Bhavan)