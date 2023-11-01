IFCSAP team visits Upper Siang

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: A 17-member team of the central executive committee of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) conducted an exhaustive tour of Upper Siang district from 27 to 30 October to learn about the grievances of the people and the challenges faced by them in the preservation and promotion of their languages, age-old culture, and traditions.

The team, led by IFCSAP president Katung Wahge and its general secretary Tambo Tamin, interacted with the stakeholders at various places, like Mariyang, Yingkiong, Tuting, Gelling and Singa. The team also interacted with the villagers at Bomdo, Ngaming, Kuging, Mankota, Tashi Gaon, Simuge, Janbo, and Gobuk.

The IFCSAP president assured the people that he would “take up with the competent authority at the government level” the grievances placed by them.