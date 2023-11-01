SAD camps organised in 2 dists

NYIGAM, 31 Oct: Over 800 residents of Nyigam village benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here by the Leparada district administration on Tuesday.

Local MLA Gokar Basar and Leparada DC Atul Tayeng took stock of all the services provided by the departments.

The MLA later inaugurated the construction of two classrooms of the GUPS in Nyodu, in the presence of the DC, Basar ZPM Chokbi Nyodu Riba, DDSE Nyamo Rina, and the principal of the school.

In Lower Siang, over 2,100 people from 10 villages in Likabali circle benefitted from a SAD camp organised by the district administration on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba. (DIPROs)