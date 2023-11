ANINI, 31 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) organised awareness camps and skill development training programmes at several locations here and in nearby areas recently.

Dibang Valley District APB&OCWWB Registering Officer SB Namsa Gadi conducted the programmes, which were attended by members of PK Enterprise, members of the AAPWU unit, “and teams of trainers for BOC workers,” the board informed in a release.