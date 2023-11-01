Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated

DOIMUKH, 31 Oct: The NSS unit of the Government College Doimukh (GCD) celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former home minister Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

The college’s Political Science HoD Dr DK Jha spoke about the importance of the day, and highlighted Patel’s contributions towards the unification of India.

The Rashtriya Ekta pledge was administered by NSS Programme Officer Dr Eva Dupak.

A ‘unity run’ was organised earlier in the day as part of the Fit India, Swachh India programme. Besides faculty members and students, GCD Principal Dr Taw Azu also took part in it.

In Kurung Kumey HQ Koloriang, the 85 RCC of the BRO and the police department organised a ‘Run for unity’ marathon to mark the day.

The Koloriang head gaon bura flagged off the marathon, which saw the participation of 45 runners, comprising personnel of the 85 RCC, the APP, the CRPF, and the fire department, and civilians.

The winners were later handed medals and prizes.