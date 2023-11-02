6th batch FTC for horticulture field staffers begins

PASIGHAT, 1 Nov: The 6th batch foundation training course (FTC) for horticulture field staffers (HFSs) from various districts began at the Mushroom Development Centre here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During the inaugural function of the six months long foundation training program, College of Horticulture and Forestry Dean Dr. B N Hazarika encouraged the trainees to keep up their learning curve high “for self betterment and progress of community, society and nation as a whole.”

He also exhorted the field staffers to work with dedication and sincerity.

College of Agriculture Dean Dr. A K Tripathi spoke about challenges, opportunities and scope in horticulture sector in the context of developing the predominantly hill economy of Arunachal Pradesh.

DHO A.R Ering spoke about the aims and objectives of the training.

East Siang KVK head Dr. S.M Hussain, SDHO Oyin Tayeng and HDO Dr. Aido Taloh also spoke. (DIPRO)