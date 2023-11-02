Board recommends establishment of new health centres

RAGA, 1 Nov: Kamle district-level coordination board members have recommended the establishment and up-gradation of a few health centres in Kamle district during a meeting here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the board members have recommended for establishment of new health sub-centres at Kicho, Ruttap and Pel Mill villages, up-gradation of the Lily Dong, Godak and Kamporijo health and wellness sub-centres to primary health centres, up-gradation of the primary health centre, Boasimla to community health centre.

They further decided to make the Taya Simla SC, Bus Camp SC, Aye HWC-SC functional with help of the PRI leaders within three months.

Kamle DC Adong Pertin, who chaired the meeting, asked the ZPMs, GPCs and GBs to form a board to identify and demarcate land for the purposes.

He also directed the panchayat leaders to encourage the people get enrolled under PMJAY & CMAAY to avail the cashless healthcare services upto Rs. 5 lakh.

Earlier, DRCH Dr. Kapu Sopin highlighted health scenario of Kamle district.

DMO Dr. Tage Kanno, district planning officer Mentu Gyadi and all the board members/ZPMs attended the meeting.