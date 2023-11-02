Dr. K. Taism retires, CHC Miao left with only 2 MOs

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 1 Nov: The doctors and staff of the community health centre here in Changlang district bade farewell to senior medical officer Dr. K. Taism, who retired on superannuation after completing 36 years of service.

Speaking during the farewell function, Dr. Taism thanked every member of the CHC for their love, respect and support while serving the people of the area.

Medical officer in-charge Dr. H. Jongsam, on behalf of all members of CHC, wished her good health

and appreciated her for the selfless services rendered to the department and the state.

She hails from New Yumchum village of Miao administrative circle in Changlang district.

Dr. Taism had joined government service as a physician in 1987 at district hospital, Tezu in Lohit district.

Looking at her dedication and experience, Dr. Taism was elevated to the post of deputy director and also district medical officer but she turned down the offers and chose to continue serving as a physician till her retirement.

The retirement of Dr. N. Changmi earlier, followed by Dr. Taism has left the CHC with only two medical officers now which is likely to affect the healthcare delivery system of the CHC.

Looking at the shortage of doctors, technicians and other staff, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung urged local MLA and minister for urban development & housing Kamlung Mossang, the director of health services, the deputy commissioner and the district medical officer, Changlang to take cognizance of the scenario and fill up the gap of human resources at the earliest.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho thanked Dr. Taism for the selfless service she rendered for the last 36 years.

“She saved many lives as a physician. We wish her good health and long life,” Singpho said.