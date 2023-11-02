Community health centre at Yazali gets blood storage unit

Staff Reporter

YAZALI, 1 Nov: Education minister Taba Tedir on Wednesday inaugurated a blood storage unit (BSU) at the community health centre here in presence of Yachuli ADC Toko Babu, Ziro DMO Dr. Nani Rika, State Blood Transfusion Council Naharlagun deputy director Dr. Joram Khopey along with ZPMs of Yachuli, Yazali and Pitapool. Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged people to come forward for voluntary blood donation and protect government land from encroachment.

In his address, Dr. Khopey highlighted the importance of BSU and how it will help to save crucial lives at CHC Yazali.

DMO Dr. Nani Rika congratulated people of Yachuli sub-division for the blood storage unit.

“The BSU situated at strategic location along the NH-13 will be an important centre for blood transfusion to patients of nearby villages and trauma patients,” he added.

During the programme, Late Bengia Takam Memorial Trust, Yazali also donated an ECG machine to CHC Yazali.

Representatives of Late Bengia Takam Memorial Trust, Yazali, GPCs of Yazali and Kora circle, president and general secretary of AYSU, Women Welfare Society Yazali unit and other officials from health department, CHC Yazali and ASHAs were also present in the occasion.