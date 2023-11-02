East Siang DC reviews progress of scheme implementation

PASIGHAT, 1 Nov: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has reviewed the work progress of all the developmental schemes in the district during the monthly district-level monitoring committee (DLMC)-cum-e-Pragati meeting, held here on Wednesday,

Presiding over the meeting, Taggu urged the officials of various departments in the district to expedite implementation of schemes where necessary. He called for timely and efficient implementation of schemes to ensure that the benefits reach the citizens as early as possible.

The DC called for constant monitoring of the scheme implementation to maintain quality of works. He further emphasized on “achieving saturation in all the designated indicators” and exhorted to work in coordination and cohesion.

Officers from various departments and PMC, Smart City briefed on the current progress of the works under their respective departments and establishments including, steps taken to achieve the target of 100 percent saturation of various schemes of the district. (DIPRO)