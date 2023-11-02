One Myanmar national OGW of NSCN-KYA apprehended

KHONSA, 1 Nov: One over ground worker (OGW) of NSCN-KYA identified as Myanmar national Pelei Khangnyakam (25) was arrested during a joint operation of the Tirap police and 6 Assam Rifles at Sumsipathar village under Deomali sub-division on Wednesday.

The apprehended OGW is a resident of Khamoi village under Sagaiang region of Myanmar.

A release from Tirap SP Rahul Gupta informed that a specific input was received regarding arrival of a suspected individual at Sumsipathar village area to carry out extortion activities in the surrounding villages.

“Based on the input, a joint operation was launched by Tirap police and 6 Assam Rifles at general area Sumsipathar village under close supervision of Tirap SP that led to apprehension of the OGW working for Myanmar based NSCN-KYA cadre SS Capt. Rocky Thapa,” the release added.

An extortion note in the name of Rocky Thapa, 3 nos. of live 7.62 mm ammunition and one mobile phone were also recovered from the possession of the OGW.

The release further informed that during on the spot interrogation, the apprehended OGW confessed that he has provided logistics and ration support to SS Capt. Rocky Thapa and his group during their stay at Khamoi village, Myanmar in August 2023.

“He further admitted that he was involved and had assisted Rocky Thapa in extorting Rs. 45,000/- from Lamlo village of Deomali sub-division during August 2023. The individual has been arrested in connection with Lamlo extortion case vide Deomali PS Case No.09/2023 U/S 384/506 IPC R/W Sec 10/13 UAPA Act registered on 14/09/2023 and detailed investigation is on,” the release added. (DIPRO)