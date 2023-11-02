PGCI celebrates vigilance awareness week at DPM school

CHIMPU, 1 Nov: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) celebrated the vigilance awareness week at Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on Wednesday.

During the program, a painting competition was organized amongst the hearing impaired students on energy conservation and the winners were given prizes.

Attending the programe, PGCI executive director Adish Kumar Gupta extended his thanks to the school authority for its noble services for the cause of the specially able children to bring them into the mainstream. Gupta assured all possible help from his end to provide better services to special children.

PGCI chief manager Ashok Meena briefed about the purpose of the celebration and the developmental history of Power Grid.

Donyi Polo Mission vice chairman Dr. Okeng Apang extended his gratitude to the Power Grid team.