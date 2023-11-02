Education commissioner holds meeting with DCs & DDSEs

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: As a part of the on-going initiatives to improve the educational indices and CBSE exam results this year, education commissioner Amjad Tak along with his team held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district education officers in virtual mode on Wednesday.

The aim of the meeting was to update and involve the district DCs into all the initiatives of the department.

Special education secretary Ira Singhal informed the DCs about all the new initiatives of the department, including Bagless Saturdays being implemented across the state in a grand manner.

The new career counselling portal built in collaboration with UNICEF India was also introduced to the DCs and they were requested to ensure each school across the state introduced not just the students but also the parents to the portal.

The portal has information of more than 500 different professions available in the country in different streams and is a vital resource of career planning.

The DCs were also requested to monitor the effective implementation of “School Readiness Program and Learning Recovery Program” along with classroom teaching plan within the schools.

“These tools will help ensure all students are brought to the required learning levels and give impetus to the grade-wise learning across the state,” said an official release.

During the meeting, the district authorities were also urged to ensure the 10th and 12th class toolkits for CBSE exam, developed by SCERT, were made available to all students.

During the discussion sessions, East Kameng DC Sachin Rana applauded the education department for its efforts made with regard to Career Counselling module and the department website. He mentioned the need for training of teachers in the books of the 3rd language “so that it could be taught effectively.” He also requested that a proper format be created to monitor the work done under School Mentorship Program.

Changlang DC Sunny Singh requested that “since his district is one of the worst performers as far as educational indices are concerned, special attention needs to be made regarding creating facilities for teachers to ensure they are able to teach effectively in classrooms.”

He also requested that the DC and DDSE be involved in any construction activity implemented by the education department to ensure effective monitoring.

Lohit DC Saurabh requested that to realize the expectations of the department, it was important to fast-track the work of merging Aanganwadis with the primary ECCE centers.

Papum Pare and Tirap DCs also spoke.

Education commissioner Tak assured everyone that “serious attention shall be paid to all the issues that were raised in the meeting and actions will be taken as soon as viable.”