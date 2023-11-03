National Games: Arunachal’s medal tally rises to 11

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: On a fruitful day, Arunachal Pradesh won five medals, including one gold medal in wushu, to take its medal tally from six to 11 at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa on Thursday.

The gold medal was won by Nyeman Wangsu in the Doashu event, with a overall score of 9.30 points out of 10, chef-de-mission Bulang Marik informed.

Mepung Lamgu settled for the silver medal in wushu Taijiquan with an overall score of 9.30 points out of 10. The gold medal was won by Manipur.

Realu Boo won the bronze medal with an overall score of 8.35 points.

In Taekwondo, Muskan Manyu won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg Kyorugi event.

Ontey Khamblai, Miching Taja and Kame Bayang won a bronze medal in male Taekwondo group Poomsae.

Onilu Tega reached the semifinals of the women’s below 52 kg wushu sanda event.

In boxing, Mangfi Memi lost to Vinakshi of Haryana Pradesh in the first round of the women’s 54-57 kg featherweight category.

Arunachal has so far won four gold, two silver and five bronze medals.