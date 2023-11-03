Structure on GHSS premises demolished

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: A team of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, led by ADC Shweta Nagarkoti and EACs Tamo Dadda and Khoda Lasa, dismantled an under-construction RCC building on the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in H Sector here on Wednesday.

The ADC informed that “despite personally visiting, telling the owner to not continue construction and giving eviction order, the individual was still proceeding.”

“He was given enough time to demolish the structure on his own, and it was not done. Hence, accordingly, the eviction was carried out,” she said.

The ADC informed that “the structure has been sealed and the owner has submitted an undertaking that no further work will be carried out.” (DIPRO)