ACF urges GoAP to address demands before elections

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) on Friday reiterated that the state government should look into its six demands.

Addressing press persons at the Arunachal Press Club here, ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara said, “Today we are here to reiterate our demands. Although we have several other issues, we have narrowed it down to six points, and these issues are not new.

“We have been demanding these, and despite our several protests, the government has been turning a deaf ear. But this time, this will be our last demand,” he said.

“We demand that our issues be addressed before the 2024 elections. If not, we have to take our own course of action,” said Tara.

He said also that, while the chief minister had joined the ACF’s recent three-day prayer festival, “he has not spoken a single word in respect to our demands,” referring to the Tawang church issue.

“The construction of the Tawang church is a burning issue and it is not an illegal one,” Tara said, and added that “the construction work is taking place in a legal manner.”

He said, however, that, “despite being granted land allotment by the land management department of Tawang, and despite it having been forwarded to the chief minister’s office, it is still lying defunct there.”

“We want formal approval for the construction of the Tawang church,” he said.

He said that, while the chief minister advised both parties – the Monpa community and the ACF – to hold talks, “we have tried our best to speak to them, but we have not received any response.”

The ACF, led by its president Tarh Miri, have also been demanding repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

“This has a lot of ambiguities,” Tara said. “Except animism and Buddhism, other religious groups in the state are not protected under this Act. If it is not repealed, there should be an amendment to protect the conversion of a person from one religion to another,” he added.

He urged the CM to “recall his announcement of 28 June, 2018, when he had announced to repeal the Act,” and said that it has not happened.

Speaking on “patronising religious activities,” the ACF said that “the state government has come up with the notion of indigenous faith and cultural activities, wherein the indigenous faith and culture are promoted. No government exchequer can promote on religious activities. It is to be mentioned that the CM has re-notified and renamed the department as indigenous affairs, instead of indigenous, faith and cultural affairs department.”

The ACF alleged that the indigenous affairs department “is playing the role of the department of indigenous faith and cultural affairs, wherein indigenous activities are being promoted, and where the priests are provided with honorariums and prayer houses are constructed under government schemes.”

Tara further claimed that “there are officers in the indigenous affairs department who are misusing their powers and positions,” and added that “if the priests of indigenous religion are given honorariums, all the priests of churches, temples and mosques should also be given the same privilege.”

The ACF also demanded “immediate halt on religious activities that are funded from the public exchequer.”

The ACF further demanded that all the FIRs lodged against the Christian community in the state be immediately withdrawn, informing that “three FIRs have been lodged against the Christian community.”

On the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC), the ACF said that “Arunachal Pradesh has distinctive cultures, traditions, religions and customs. If a UCC is implemented, the existence of our distinct cultures and traditions will be in danger.”

It further demanded that the state government summon a special assembly and adopt a resolution in the state assembly, “exempting Arunachal from the implementation of UCC.”

ACF vice president (protocol) Nabam Niba was also present at the press conference.