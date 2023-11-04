Awareness prog on women’s health

NIRJULI, 3 Nov: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) team of the NERIST conducted an awareness programme on women’s health and hygiene at the NERIST health unit here on Friday.

During the programme, which was attended by the NHM’s child health state nodal officer Dr Tana Natung, Dr Michi Anthony from Alphabet Hospitals, and a large number of women staffers, UBA regional coordinator Prof Pradip Lingfa highlighted “the importance of maintaining health for the welfare of the individual and the community as a whole.”

Dr Natung dwelt on common health issues and the ways to treat them, and urged the gathering not to skip health-related advertisements telecast and broadcast on TV and radio, “as they contain important message duly communicated by experts.”

He also highlighted “the government schemes and facilities available as support at the time of financial difficulties for treatment.”

NERIST CMO Dr Sushmita Pradhan Taggu apprised the gathering of the dos and don’ts for leading a healthy life.