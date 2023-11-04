P/Pare DA starts observing ‘Seva Maah’

DOIMUKH, 3 Nov: The Papum Pare district administration started observing November as ‘Seva Maah’ by conducting a Seva Aapke Dwar camp at Monday Market here on Friday.

During the camp, local MLA Tana Hali Tara gave away awards to the achievers in areas of sports and education. He also distributed certificates of benefit to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Thirty government departments provided services to the people during the camp, during which several local NGOs also displayed their products.

Seven more such camps will be organised in various locations of the district this month. (DIPRO)