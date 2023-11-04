CBSE East Zone Cluster-I Table Tennis Tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The CBSE East Zone Cluster-I Table Tennis Tournament-2023 began at HIM International School here on Friday.

The opening match was played between the host school and DPS Dibrugarh (Assam), in which the former defeated the latter.

Around 200 students from 35 schools are participating in the tournament.

The opening ceremony was attended by Table Tennis Arunachal president Kamta Lapung, SAI NCoE Assistant Director Satrajit Kachari and HIM International School principal Manas Chatterjee.