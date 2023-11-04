Training prog on integrated farming

BASAR, 3 Nov: A three-day training programme themed ‘Integrated farming system: An approach for sustainable farming for tribal farmers of Arunachal Pradesh under Tribal Sub-Plan’ concluded here in Leparada district on Friday.

Around 40 farmers from Nyodu, Tirbin, Gori, and Nyigam villages attended the programme, which was organised by the ICAR AP centre here.

Scientists Dr Joken Bam (veterinary parasitology), Dr T Angami (horticulture), Dr Rajesh A Alone (agroforestry), and Dr Ampee Tasung (soil science), besides Dr Gerik Bagra, K Bhagawati, Dr Rajesh Khan and Mikar Nyodu from the ICAR AP centre conducted the programme.

Scientist Dr Doni Jini (veterinary extension education) and District Horticulture Officer Dr Kirto Loyi encouraged the farmers to adopt new technologies.

Practical field visits were also conducted as part of the programme.