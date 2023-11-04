Fire damages school building

Tedir takes stock of situation

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The building of the Government Secondary School in Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, was partially damaged in a fire accident on Friday.

The fire destroyed nine classrooms, including desks, benches, tables, electrical appliances, whiteboard, etc.

The flame was brought under control by fire tenders.

The fire is suspected to have started in a kutcha house adjacent to the school. The fire also burnt down a kutcha house.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, accompanied by local MLA Techi Kaso, ICR DC Talo Potom, DDSE ST Zara, the members of the school management committee, IMC Corporator Gyamar Tuvin, and others visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The minister assured to provide all necessary help to the school to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

Later, the DC and ADC Shweta Nagarkoti held a meeting with the staff of the school, in the presence of the MLA, to make arrangements to run the classes regularly.

The school authorities have been directed to run classes in two shifts – from 7 am to 10:30 am for nursery to Class 6 in the first shift, and from 11 am to 3:30 pm for Class 7 to 10 in the second shift – till the damaged classrooms are repaired.

They also directed the departments concerned and the school authorities to immediately carry out damage assessment. (DIPRO)