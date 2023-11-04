WRGC gets ‘learning pavilion’

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: ‘Adhyayan: The learning pavilion’ was launched at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) in Deomali in Tirap district on Friday, in the presence of DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, students, faculty members, and government officers.

“The learning pavilion is the brainchild of Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav. The project was executed with collaborative efforts of the Deomali administration and the DoTCL minister,” the Tirap DIPRO informed in a report.

The pavilion, housing a diverse collection of over 3,500 latest books across genres, was made possible through an extensive book donation drive in Mumbai and Delhi. “Equipped with cutting-edge digital infrastructure

and Wi-Fi facilities, the learning centre also offers a platform for hosting conferences and seminars,” the report said.

Lowang underscored the importance of cultivating the habit of reading and deepening one’s skills to seize better job opportunities in the future.

The ADC highlighted the provision of coaching classes for various entrance exams, including Agniveer, SSC, and CDS, in collaboration with the Indian Army.

“The project aims to benefit local students, dropouts, and college students from Tirap and Longding districts, positioning Adhyayan as a beacon of hope and opportunity,” Yadav said.

WRGC Principal Monshi Tayeng expressed gratitude to the Deomali administration and the minister for their unwavering support, “while honouring students for successfully completing the first-ever DCA computer diploma course,” the DIPRO said.