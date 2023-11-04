GoAP should rethink looping of interstate land

The people of Durpai village in Lower Siang district have knocked the door of the Supreme Court of India, opposing the MoU signed on 20 April this year by the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, in which both the states agreed to looping of the land in certain villages. The people (of the affected villages) are strongly opposed to the looping of the land in respect of Durpai, Champak Chojo and Sogum villages of Arunachal and Pasoni Camp, Kailaspur, Rasbongsi, Modonpur and Jengrai villages of Assam. Earlier, the people of Durpai wrote to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and appealed to him to reconsider the decision to loop the land. They even organised a massive rally in Likabali, the headquarters of Lower Siang district, to protest the decision. As their appeal fell on deaf ears, they were left with no option but to seek justice from the Supreme Court. The development is really unfortunate. If the people are adamant and are opposed to the decision to loop land, the state government should listen to it. This attempt to forcibly impose the decision of the government on citizens is against the basic tenets of democracy. It will be counterproductive in the long run. The state government should rethink the decision. It should engage local people in discussion before making such a big decision.