Head teacher passes away

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Ogom Ratan, head teacher of the Government Primary School in Pasighat, East Siang district, passed away on 2 November following a prolonged illness.

58-year-old Ratan was a resident of Sille village in East Siang district. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The East Siang unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) deeply mourned the demise of its senior member and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The unit’s secretary, Kalen Komut, in a condolence message said, “He (Ogom Ratan) was very sincere and dedicated towards his duty throughout his service period.”