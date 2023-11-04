National Games: Rosni wins gold in wushu

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Yorna Rosni on Friday won one more gold medal in wushu, taking Arunachal’s medal tally to 12 at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa.

She won the medal in Nandao, with an overall score of 8.60 points out of 10.

Last year’s gold medal winner Onilu Tega entered into the final of the women’s below 52 kg sanda. Her opponent in the gold medal bout on Saturday will be from Uttar Pradesh.

Arunachal’s campaign in taekwondo at the ongoing Games ended after Tader Kaku and Laxmi Mugli bowed out in the first round of their respective event.

In boxing, Tai Tutu will be up against Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand in the elite women’s bantam (52-54 kg) weight category on Saturday.

So far, Arunachal has won five gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.