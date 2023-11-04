Single-window clearance system launched in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 3 Nov: Lower Subansiri on Friday became the 14th district of the state to operationalise the single-window clearance system for issuing and renewing of trading licences of entrepreneurs under the ease of doing business portal of the state (www.eod.arunachal.gov.in).

A team of officials from the planning & investment department imparted hands-on training to the officials of the district administration to make the system operational.

A digitally downloaded trading licence for the first applicant, Duley Bajo, was handed over by Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at his office chamber here.

Congratulating the planning, trade and commerce departments, Nime said that “the online system of applying and getting the trading licences

will be a great relief to the entrepreneurs who need not run around offices and the treasury to get their trading licences issued or renewed,” and added that “entrepreneurs can now get new trading licence or renew their existing ones from the comfort of their homes.”

The project is a part of ease of doing business, under which entrepreneurs are provided with seamless and transparent delivery of services to run their business enterprises.

The programme was attended also by District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa and other officials of the planning, trade and commerce departments. (DIPRO)