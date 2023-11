Former minister Atum Welly joined the BJP in a ceremony at the party’s headquarters in Itanagar on Saturday, in the presence of, among others, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, its general secretaries Ananta Narayan Mishra and Tadar Niglar, vice president Junty Singphoo, MLAs Nyato Dukam and Kento Jini, and others. – Nima Sange