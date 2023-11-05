Training prog on scientific fish farming

ZIRO, 4 Nov: Fifty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Scientific practices in fish farming to enhance fish production in Arunachal Pradesh’, organised at the Fisheries Recreational Centre in Pare Ami here in Lower Subansiri district by the National Fisheries Development Board’s (NFDB) Guwahati (Assam)-based NE regional centre (RC), in collaboration with the fisheries department here, on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who inaugurated the programme, stressed on “the importance of fisheries and aquaculture in alleviating poverty and development of socioeconomic condition of the farmers.”

Among others, the NFDB RC’s officer in-charge, the Itanagar fisheries department ADF, Lower Subansiri District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa, government officers, and interns from NERC-Guwahati attended the programme, which was aimed at creating awareness among the farmers regarding the recent advancements made in fisheries and aquaculture technology for increased production of fish and fish seeds. (DIPRO)