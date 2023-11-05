Arunachali artist Behelti Ama’s work on display in Delhi

TEZU, 4 Nov: An artwork by Behelti Ama from Wakro circle in Lohit district is on display at a three-day exhibition on the theme ‘Silent conservation: From margins to the centre’, being conducted in New Delhi by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger in India.

The exhibition, organised jointly by the NTCA and Sankala Foundation, was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on 3 November.

Expressing happiness over participating in the exhibition, Ama, a senior volunteer of the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN), said: “The Mishmi community has a special relationship with tigers. They are considered our brothers, a part of our family.”

“Ama’s wood carving artwork focuses on the coexistence of the Mishmi people with tigers and other related wildlife,” the LYLN informed in a release, adding that “a keen visitor, who interacted with the artists, mentioned that her (Ama’s) artwork was one among the best.”

Dapsham Kimsing and Tilying Rikki from the Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary also have their artworks on display at the exhibition.

“The three-day exhibition is aimed at paying tribute to the successful completion of 50 years of Project Tiger, a wildlife conservation initiative launched in 1973 that aims to protect and preserve the Bengal tiger,” the release stated.

It said that “an important aspect of the project was the involvement of local communities in the conservation effort,” and informed that “the exhibition is an effort to celebrate the symbiotic relationship between tigers and tribal communities through art.”

“More than 100 artworks on display reflect the age-old bonds of tribal communities through unique styles, such as Gond, Bhil, and many others. It sheds light on the conservation of wildlife and the role tigers play in balancing the ecology,” it said.

“The event has given artists from remote corners of India a unique opportunity to showcase their works in the national capital. The paintings are available for sale, and the proceeds will flow directly into the bank accounts of the artists,” it said.