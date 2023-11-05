Conducive environment prerequisite for inclusive growth: Ering

RONO HILLS, 4 Nov: Senior legislator and Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) court member, Ninong Ering, said that “an environment conducive to flourish for indigenous tribes of the state is a prerequisite for excellence not only in an institute like RGU but everywhere.”

He was speaking during a programme to mark the foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi University Indigenous Employees Forum (RGUIEF), organised by the indigenous employees of RGU at the university ground here on Friday.

Advocating “overall growth of the indigenous people as enshrined in the Constitution of India, and as documented in the university’s Act for inclusive growth of the indigenous community,” Ering emphasised also on “discipline, good teaching, and good management to spearhead RGU to greater heights.”

He advised the participants to “remain united and act as the torchbearers of the society while upholding the pan-Arunachali idea.”

RGU alumnus and state BJP spokesman Nabam Vivek, who also attended the programme, stressed on “the need for better coordination among the indigenous members,” and urged the members to “take the responsibility to work for the overall growth of the state through the highest institute of learning.”

Earlier, RGUIEF president Prof Jumyir Basar informed that the forum was founded in 2007 with late Prof Pura Tado and Prof Tomo Riba as the founding chairman and secretary, respectively, “with the target to celebrate the foundation day of the forum while celebrating the indigenousness, in order to bring together the diverse communities of the state on one platform and celebrate their contributions in the growth journey of the varsity thus far since its inception.”

RGU alumni and philanthropist Yab Basu and entrepreneur Yowa Jyoti, besides RGUIEF secretary Dr Nani Tamang Jose, celebration organising chairman Dr David Gao, and organising secretary Pitam Jomoh also spoke.

On the sidelines of the celebration, RGUIEF vice president Dr David Pertin informed that, in the run-up to the celebration, the organising committee had organised various sports activities for both men and women, besides drawing and futsal competitions for children, on 28 and 29 October.

The prizes, along with trophies, citations and cash prizes, were awarded to the winners of the competitions.