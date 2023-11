As many as 186 members of different SHGs and 26 individuals participated in a millet recipes contest organised in Senua village by the Longding KVK on Wednesday as part of the International Year of Millets. Among others, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, Senua GPC Choipha Boham, and Wancho Farmers Welfare Association secretary Jaman Wangsu attended the programme. – KVK Longding