Training prog on Bordeaux paste preparation

ALINYE, 5 Nov: The Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised an ‘Off-campus training-cum-demonstration programme on Bordeaux paste preparation and sustainable soil sampling’ at Alinye (ALG) village on Saturday.

“The main objective of the programme was to impart technical knowledge on the subjects to the farmers to promote self-reliance,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr Tsedar Wangmu apprised the farmers of the importance of Bordeaux paste in controlling diseases in fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants, and “the significance of soil health and its sampling to get the best results.”

Plant protection scientist Dani Nampi informed the farmers about the applications of Bordeaux paste as fungicide and bactericide, and about how it can be effective against diseases like citrus gummosis, apple scab, potato blights, downy mildews, etc.

She emphasised on “maintaining the correct ratio of 1:1:10 while preparing Bordeaux paste with copper sulphate, lime and water,” and suggested that it be used in winter, “when the plants are at their dormant stage.”

She presented a hands-on demonstration for the farmers on how to prepare Bordeaux paste.

Soil science expert Narang Ampi delivered a presentation on ‘scientific way of soil sampling’, and made the farmers aware of the importance of soil health.

She informed them about the guidelines and techniques of soil sampling, safety measures, and the dos and don’ts to ensure quality results.

The farmers were also apprised of soil health cards, and were urged to send their soil samples to the department concerned to know the condition of their soil samples.