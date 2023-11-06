Spinal surgery performed at KDHDH

TAWANG, 5 Nov: A spinal surgery was successfully performed on a 42-year-old male patient for the first time at KDS District Hospital (KDSDH) here on Sunday.

The patient, from Gyankhar village in Tawang district, was afflicted with a D7 fracture, leading to paraplegia. The intricate surgery involved pedicle screw fixation, coupled with decompression, a procedure essential for the patient’s wellbeing and future mobility.

Spine surgeon Dr Joydep Ghosh from Assam’s Guwahati-based Apollo Hospital lent his expertise to the surgery.

KDSDH orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dukhum Magu headed the surgical team, while Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum monitored the operation, and DMO (i/c) Dr Rinchin Neema provided support during the surgery. (DIPRO)