Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela organised in Tawang

CHANGBU, 5 Nov: More than 300 persons, including farmers, government officials, Army personnel and SHG members, participated in various events during the 4th DRDO Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela held at the DRL R&D Centre here in Tawang district on Sunday.

The event featured a flower show, display of SHGs’ products, and model and science quiz competitions, apart from a science exhibition. Students from various schools of Tawang and nearby areas participated in the competitions.

The mela also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Tezpur (Assam)-based DRL-DRDO and Srinagar (J&K)-based Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) for field evaluation of elite germplasm of temperate fruits, developed by the CITH, for its suitability in Tawang’s climatic condition.

The mela was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, in the presence of CITH Director MK Verma, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput, and government officers. (DIPRO)