NABARD celebrates 44th Foundation Day

ROING, 12 Jul: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated its 44th Foundation Day with a mass tree plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Around 40 saplings were planted during the programme as a symbolic tribute to motherhood and environmental stewardship.

The campaign aligned with the International Year of Cooperatives and NABARD’s continued commitment to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

The event witnessed active participation of key stakeholders, including Department of Cooperation Inspector James Taki, staff and members of Dibang Valley LAMPS, AMYAA chairman RK Paul Chawang and members of Mobius Young Climate Leaders.

The event was organized by NABARD AGM (DD) Nitya Mili in collaboration with the Department of Cooperation and AMYAA NGO.

The foundation day of NABARD was also celebrated at Tania village in Thrizino block in West Kameng by organizing a plantation drive under the same theme.

Approximately 30 saplings of valuable trees, including red sandalwood and mandarin orange, were planted, spearheaded by NABARD’s District Development Manager Talung Taloh in collaboration with the village committee.

The event commemorated the International Year of Cooperatives – Cooperatives Build a Better World, which saw participation from members of the Tania Large Size Adivasi MPCS (LAMPS).

Additionally, a team from the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank, Bomdila branch organized a financial literacy camp themed ‘Go Digital’, offering various banking services to the local residents. They also sensitised the participants about government-sponsored programmes and the KCC facility.

As part of the NABARD-supported Tribal Resilience Initiative for Building Environmentally Sustainable Livelihoods, a health camp was also organized. The camp provided essential primary healthcare services, including blood pressure checks, scientific weight monitoring, and dental care, as well as medications for various diseases.

Additionally, several small agricultural tools were distributed to beneficiaries of the project as a measure to alleviate drudgery. [DIPRO]