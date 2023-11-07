4 arrested, suspected heroin seized

KHONSA, 6 Nov: Four persons were arrested and nine soap cases containing 110.5 gms of suspected heroin were recovered from Tirap district during a joint operation conducted by personnel of the Borduria and the Deomali police stations on 3 November.

The arrestees have been identified as Jenwang Teppa (24), of Lazu village; Wangtiap Hakhun (26), of Dadam village; and Wangchun Lowang (33) and Jalin Lowang (46), both from Namsang village.

The drug was seized from the rented house of Jenwang Teppa in Batey Colony in Deomali.

The police also seized Rs 36,100, five syringes, and one mobile phone with SIM card[s].

The search operation was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate.

A case has been registered under different sections of the NDPS Act at the Deomali police station, and further investigation is on. (DIPRO)